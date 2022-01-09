Genevieve Beacom becomes first woman to pitch in the Australian Baseball League

(CNN) History was made in Australia Friday as Genevieve Beacom became the first woman to pitch in the Australian Baseball League (ABL).

The 17-year-old left-hander took the mound in the sixth inning for the Melbourne Aces in the team's Melbourne Challenge Series game against the Adelaide Giants. She pitched a scoreless inning without giving up a hit at Melbourne Ballpark.

After the game, Beacom said she did not want the Giants to score.

"When I got out there, I just wanted to shut down the runs," Beacom said. "They had some momentum and my goal was to just stop the runs from scoring. So yeah, it was good."

Beacom also had some advice for young girls who want to follow their dreams.

Read More