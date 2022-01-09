Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Division rivals clash in win-and-in game for NFL playoffs

(CNN) And so, it all comes down to this: the Los Angeles Chargers at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

The winner qualifies for the NFL playoffs. The loser has a long off-season ahead, filled with questions to be answered.

And although there is a scenario where both teams can qualify for the business end of the 2021/22 season -- it would require the in-form Indianapolis Colts losing to the moribund Jacksonville Jaguars -- the likelihood is that Sunday's clash is a win-or-go-home scenario.

The game was moved to the final primetime slot of the NFL regular season due to the playoff implications that ride on it.

While a tie could be beneficial to both sides to qualify for the playoffs, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley dismissed the idea that they would agree to something with the Raiders that would assure both of their progressions to the playoffs out of hand.

