Timothy LeDuc is set to become the first openly non-binary athlete to compete at a Winter Olympics

(CNN) American figure skater Timothy LeDuc is set to become the first openly non-binary athlete to compete at an Olympic Winter Games.

US Figure Skating announced Saturday that 31-year-old LeDuc has been paired with Ashley Cain-Gribble to compete in Beijing in February.

"My hope is that when people see my story, it isn't focused on me and saying, 'Oh, Timothy is the first out non-binary person to achieve this level of success in sport,'" LeDuc said during a news conference Saturday, according to NBC Sports.

"My hope is that the narrative shifts more to, queer people can be open and successful in sports. We've always been here, we've always been a part of sports. We just haven't always been able to be open."

In 2019, LeDuc became the first openly gay athlete to win gold in a US pairs' event, according to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

