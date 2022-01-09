Scientists name new tropical tree species after Leonardo DiCaprio

London (CNN) Leonardo DiCaprio has an Oscar , a BAFTA and three Golden Globe awards under his belt.

DiCaprio drew attention to the Yabassi Key Biodiversity Area when it was under threat from a logging concession last year.

"Cameroon's Ebo Forest, and all of the incredible animals that live there, are in trouble. This includes Forest Elephants, Gorillas, Chimpanzees, and so many others. Let's help #SaveEboForest," he said in a post published to his verified Twitter account in August 2020.

One month later, the Cameroonian government revoked the logging concession.

"We very much appreciated the support Leo gave us in campaigning to protect Ebo last year so it seemed fitting to honour him in this way, naming a species unique only to this forest, after him," Martin Cheek, a scientist at RBG Kew who was involved in the research, said in a statement announcing the findings, which were published in the scientific journal Peer J on Thursday.

"Had the logging concession gone ahead, we would have likely lost this species to timber extraction and slash and burn agriculture that usually follows logging concessions."