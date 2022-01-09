Holiday weekend, Platinum Pudding, pageant of flags. Palace reveals how Queen's 70th jubilee will be celebrated

(CNN) This year is set to be a landmark one for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

It is her Platinum Jubilee -- marking 70 years since the Queen first took the throne in 1952 and making her both the longest-reigning British monarch and the longest-serving female head of state in history.

To celebrate the unprecedented anniversary, a number of events will take place throughout the UK over the year -- culminating in a four-day national bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 until Sunday June 5, known as the Jubilee Weekend.

The holiday itself will include a variety of public events and community activities, as well as "national moments of reflection" on the Queen's 70 years of service.

The upcoming celebrations will be the Queen's first jubilee without her husband, Prince Philip , who died in 2021.

