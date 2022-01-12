Joe Judge becomes fifth NFL coach to be fired as New York Giants part ways

(CNN) Joe Judge became the fifth NFL coach to be fired after he was relieved of his duties by the New York Giants on Tuesday.

The team announced the decision to dismiss Judge just a day after senior vice president and general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement.

"[Giants chairman and co-owner] Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction," team president John Mara said

"We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe's efforts on behalf of the organization.

"I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.

