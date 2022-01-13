CAF gathering reports from officials after AFCON game between Tunisia and Mali ends in chaos

(CNN) The Confederation of African Football (CAF), African football's governing body, said Thursday it was gathering "all the necessary reports from officials" after Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) game between Tunisia and Mali ended in chaos.

Zambian official Janny Sikazwe appeared to initially call full-time on the Group F encounter in Limbé, Cameroon after 85 minutes before then deciding to resume play.

He then blew his whistle again to end the match, this time seconds before the 90 minutes were up.

Tunisia's staff and players were left incensed and stormed onto the pitch to confront Sikazwe.

"The referee blew the whistle at the 85 minute mark and at the 89 minute mark, it's lunar," Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier told the AFCON website.

