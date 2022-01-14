Hottest team in the NBA right now? Grizzlies make it 11 straight wins, the latest against the Timberwolves

(CNN) Is Memphis the NBA's hottest team right now?

Desmond Bane scored 21 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 20 points and had five blocks, while John Konchar had a big double-double off the bench with 15 points and 17 rebounds.

The win extends Memphis' franchise-best winning streak to 11 games and means they have now won 21 of their last 25 games.

Ja Morant dribbles during the game against the Timberwolves.

For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards scored 30 points, D'Angelo Russell added 29 points with six assists and Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

The win is a very different result to the last time the two teams played, with the Timberwolves blowing out Memphis 138-95 on November 20.

The Grizzlies actually trailed at half time this time around, but a big third quarter, in particular from star point guard Ja Morant, pulled them back into contention.

Konchar's all-around performance was a big part of the victory -- and the Grizzlies' winning run -- as the third-year guard helped at both ends of the floor.

"He's just fearless, he's willing to go after every rebound," Grizzlies assistant coach, Darko Rajaković, said after the game.

The Grizzlies high-five after a play during the game against the Timberwolves.

"He's always in a good spot and has been working a lot with his body. Athletically, he's been improving over the course of the year."

The win moves the Grizzlies to 30-14 on the season, and into third spot in the Western Conference, with a clash against the Dallas Mavericks to come next.