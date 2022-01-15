Rafael Nadal tired of the 'circus' surrounding Djokovic's visa cancellation

Melbourne, Australia (CNN) Tennis star Rafael Nadal has said decisions have "consequences," and while he respects his close rival Novak Djokovic, those in the public eye "need to be responsible."

In an interview with CNN on Saturday, the 35-year-old, who is in Melbourne ahead of next week's Australian Open, appeared to express frustration at how Novak Djokovic's back-and-forth visa saga has overshadowed the tournament, describing it as a "circus."

Djokovic was detained by Australian border authorities on Saturday morning, in accordance with a court-ordered arrangement decided Friday after his visa was revoked for the second time by Australia's immigration minister, Alex Hawke.

The men's world No. 1 will now spend Saturday night in pre-immigration detention before facing a Federal Court hearing Sunday morning, Australia time, in a last ditch attempt to overturn the ruling.

In justifying his decision to cancel the tennis champion's visa, immigration minister Hawke said Djokovic's ongoing presence in Australia could lead to an "increase in anti-vaccination sentiment" or even "civil unrest," court filings show.

