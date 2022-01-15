(Reuters) Twice Super Bowl champion Eli Manning is an expert at silencing critics from gridiron to the stands of his third-grade daughter's basketball game.

The mild-mannered, four-time Pro Bowler defined an era of New York Giants football, cutting a contrast to the National Football League's big personalities before retiring in January 2020 with a long list of franchise records.

Today, the quarterback turned girls' basketball coach is letting his hair down, enjoying the relative anonymity afforded by a face mask and stands empty of critical parents.

"You don't have the parents yelling at you because their kid's not playing enough," Manning, 41, told Reuters. "I was like, 'No, I don't do emails. I don't accept any criticism. Like, we're going out there. We're playing.'"

It is the kind of flair that even his avid fans might not have seen in his playing days, during which he pulled off one of the greatest upsets in professional sport to beat Tom Brady's undefeated New England Patriots at the Super Bowl in 2008.

