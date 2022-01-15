Virat Kohli steps down as India's cricket Test captain

(CNN) Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has announced he will step down as the country's Test captain, following a series defeat against South Africa.

In a statement posted to social media on Saturday, the batsman said his seven-year tenure had been comprised of "hard work, toil and relentless perseverance to take the team in the right direction."

"I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there," Kohli said. "Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now."

The 33-year-old -- who first deputized for then-Test captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2014 and later began his official tenure as Test captain in June 2015 in Bangladesh -- has led India in a total of 68 test match series, with 40 wins and 17 losses.

On Friday, the Indian cricket team suffered a 2-1 defeat against South Africa in Cape Town, with Kohli acknowledging on social media that it was "a tough one to take."

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and India in Cape Town on January 12, 2022.