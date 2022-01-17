Real Betis - Sevilla derby finishes a day late and with no fans after player is hit by projectile

(CNN) The Copa del Rey derby match between Real Betis and Sevilla finished under bizarre circumstances on Sunday -- a day after it had started and with no fans in the stands.

The game began on Saturday at Betis' Estadio Benito Villamarín, but the match was abandoned with the score level at 1-1 after Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordán was hit on the head by a pole thrown by a spectator.

Spanish media reported that police had been inspecting the area of the stands where they believed the projectile had come from.

Jordán was hospitalized and diagnosed with a "traumatic brain injury," Sevilla said , and was subsequently unable to play in the match once it was restarted on Sunday due to "medical advice."

Sevilla expressed its "absolute disagreement" with the Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) decision to restart the match in Jordán's absence.

