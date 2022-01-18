(CNN) A thick layer of ash covering entire island communities can be seen in the first images of disaster-hit Tonga to emerge following what experts believe to be the world's biggest volcanic eruption in more than 30 years.

Aerial photos released by the New Zealand Defense Force from Tonga's central Ha'apai islands show trees, homes and fields coated in gray ash -- spewed out by the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai undersea volcano as it erupted on Saturday, sending tsunami waves crashing across the Pacific.

Satellite images show a similar scene in the capital's Kolofo'ou district, on Tonga's main island, with trees and homes completely blanketed by volcanic debris. Some buildings appear to have collapsed and aid workers are now concerned about water contamination and food security in the district.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Satellite images of the main port in Tonga's capital, Nuku'alofa, show the impact of the huge volcanic eruption and tsunami.

But as Tonga's first deaths from the natural disaster were confirmed and rescue operations continued, aid workers warned the true scale of destruction remains unknown. Communications have been severely affected by the disaster -- with some smaller islands completely cut off.

