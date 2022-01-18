First images of Tonga volcano damage show entire communities covered in thick ash
Updated 0841 GMT (1641 HKT) January 18, 2022
(CNN)A thick layer of ash covering entire island communities can be seen in the first images of disaster-hit Tonga to emerge following what experts believe to be the world's biggest volcanic eruption in more than 30 years.
Aerial photos released by the New Zealand Defense Force from Tonga's central Ha'apai islands show trees, homes and fields coated in gray ash -- spewed out by the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai undersea volcano as it erupted on Saturday, sending tsunami waves crashing across the Pacific.
Satellite images show a similar scene in the capital's Kolofo'ou district, on Tonga's main island, with trees and homes completely blanketed by volcanic debris. Some buildings appear to have collapsed and aid workers are now concerned about water contamination and food security in the district.
BEFORE AND AFTER: Satellite images of the main port in Tonga's capital, Nuku'alofa, show the impact of the huge volcanic eruption and tsunami.
But as Tonga's first deaths from the natural disaster were confirmed and rescue operations continued, aid workers warned the true scale of destruction remains unknown. Communications have been severely affected by the disaster -- with some smaller islands completely cut off.
Alexander Matheou, director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said that in addition to the ash, there is "large-scale coastal damage as a result of the tsunami wave."
"We are concerned especially for those low-lying islands close to the eruption itself," he added. "At the moment, we know very little."
The delivery of humanitarian aid to the country has been hampered by ashfall covering the runway of the capital's airport, according to officials from several donor countries.
New Zealand will deploy two Royal Navy ships to its fellow Pacific Island nation on Tuesday, the country's minister of defence, Peeni Henare, said in a statement, adding they would take three days to reach Tonga.
The two ships -- including HMNZS Wellington and HMNZS Aotearoa -- will carry a Seasprite helicopter, as well as humanitarian and disaster relief supplies, Peeni said.
"Water is among the highest priorities for Tonga at this stage and HMNZS Aotearoa can carry 250,000 liters, and produce 70,000 liters per day through a desalination plant," he added.