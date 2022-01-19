(CNN) Dak Prescott has apologized for his comment praising fans who threw trash at officials after the Dallas Cowboys' dramatic NFL Wild Card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

In the final moments of the game , as Prescott tried to stop the clock by throwing the ball to the turf, umpire Ramon George collided with the quarterback and time expired before another play could be run.

After the game, videos on social media showed fans throwing debris aimed at the officials as they walked off the AT&T Stadium field in Arlington, Texas -- some almost hitting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

When Prescott was asked about the fans' actions, he initially expressed his disappointment thinking that they were directing their anger at the players.

But when he was informed the trash was aimed at the referees, Prescott's message changed: "Credit to them."

Prescott looks on during pregame warm-ups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers.