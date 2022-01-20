Russia says it would welcome another presidential call with Biden over Ukraine

(CNN) Russia would welcome another conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with journalists on Thursday.

The two presidents last spoke on December 31, the second time in a month that they had attempted to defuse the situation in Ukraine , where Russia has amassed 100,000 troops along the border.

"We also do not rule out another communication between the two presidents. We believe that in any case, such communication can only be welcomed, it is useful for both states," Peskov said.

"We also do not exclude that after we manage to get acquainted with the [US response Russia's requested security guarantees], the heads of state will consider it appropriate to contact each other and discuss."

Peskov said such a meeting would only take place after Russia had had a chance to review the US written response to its requested security guarantees. On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would not provide Moscow with a written response to their demands, when he meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

