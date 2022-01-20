Emma Raducanu knocked out of Australian Open by unseeded Danka Kovinic

(CNN) Emma Raducanu suffered a surprise defeat in the second round of the Australian Open, losing 6-4 4-6 6-3 to world No. 98 Danka Kovinic.

The 19-year-old Brit appeared to struggle with a blister on her hand throughout the match and required treatment on several occasions from the court doctor.

With the blister affecting her dominant right hand, Raducanu struggled to hit her forehand with her usual power and consistency and the unseeded Kovinic took full advantage to clinch the opening set.

It was an impressive start for the Montenegrin, who had never made it past the second round of a grand slam in 17 singles and doubles main draw appearances.

However, Raducanu was able to receive further treatment to her right hand during the interval and came out in the second set looking more like the player that stunned the tennis world by winning the US Open in September.

