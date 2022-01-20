Why a woman in leadership isn't necessarily a win for gender equality

This story is part of As Equals , CNN's ongoing series on gender inequality. For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs .

(CNN) The appointment of a woman into a position long-held by men is often believed to be a sign; a harbinger of good things to come for other women and in the fight for gender equality. But is it ever?

All leaders should face public scrutiny for their views and values. But the attention Metsola is receiving -- both positive (celebrating her appointment on the basis of her gender) and negative (critiquing her suitability on the basis of her position on gender issues) -- reveals two assumptions:

The first is that one woman breaking a glass ceiling is evidence of inevitable, imminent progress for all women. Second, that only women can or should take up feminist causes.

It is because of the first assumption that the public (or maybe just the media?) expresses shock every time a woman in the public eye upholds some patriarchal policy, or says or does something that is anti-feminist.

Take Tanzania's first female President Samia Suluhu Hassan who last year said her country's "flat-chested" female football players could be mistaken for men, adding that "it is unfortunate that there is no hope of marriage life for some of these athletes, marriage is like a dream for them."

Folks were "shook", as the kids would say; Hassan was duly criticised. But what -- aside from her gender -- suggested that she couldn't possibly be bigoted?

We only need read Black American abolitionist and women's rights activist Sejouner Truth's 1851 speech, 'Ain't I a woman?' to be reminded that even feminism has not historically advocated for all women.

The assumption persists perhaps because representation continues to be used as shorthand for systemic change. Representation is valuable, necessary. But it is just the small visible tip of the iceberg of transformation needed for true inclusion. Though leadership is also key, no one person can change a system, especially when working within institutions. And it seems institutions are in the habit of taking representation as a sign that all the work's been done -- before returning to business as usual.

Writer Malcolm Gladwell explores this trend brilliantly in the first episode of his podcast, Revisionist History , where he tells the story of The Roll Call, an 1874 painting by a young painter Elizabeth Thompson that was included in the Royal Academy's summer exhibition of the same year -- a time when "British women weren't even allowed to study fine art." Thompson seemed set for greatness and the Royal Academy set for change. Yet, as Gladwell recounts, not only does Thompson fade into obscurity, despite her clear talent, the Royal Academy remains a boys club for over 50 more years.