Brooklyn Nets assistant coach fined $10,000 for deflecting pass during NBA game against Washington Wizards

(CNN) Brooklyn Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool has been fined $10,000 for deflecting a pass during the NBA game against the Washington Wizards.

Bradley Beal drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

With Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. in health and safety protocols, assistant coach for the Wizards and interim head coach Joe Blair expressed his shock at the incident.

"My reaction was utter disbelief. I've never seen, in my very long time in basketball, something happen like that that the referees didn't see," Blair said

Kyrie Irving goes to the basket against Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma did not mince his words in the post-game press conference when asked about the events.

"That was also horses**t too. Coaches should not be able to stand up. I get it if it's under two minutes. Everybody in the league stands up ... You've got Steve Nash blocking the ref's view. He can't see s**t. I don't know what to say. It's very unfortunate but you've got to just live with it."

Neither Vanterpool or the Nets have commented on the incident or the fine and the team didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.