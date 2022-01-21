NFL tells remaining playoff teams unvaccinated players no longer subject to daily Covid-19 testing

(CNN) The National Football League issued a memo Friday advising the remaining eight teams left in the playoffs that unvaccinated players no longer need daily Covid-19 tests.

Covid-19 protocols updated by the league and NFL Players Association have been updated "to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence," the NFL said in its memo obtained by CNN.

This only affects about 12 unvaccinated players who are not on testing holiday, which refers to when an individual who tests positive doesn't have to take a test for 90 days, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told CNN.

The NFL and players association have made multiple changes this season to the protocols in response to the pandemic. At one point, fully vaccinated individuals were required to test weekly and unvaccinated individuals daily.

On December 28, the league said it had reduced the amount of time that players who test positive for the virus may have to isolate from their team after updated CDC guidance was released.

