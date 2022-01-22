Stefanos Tsitsipas advances to Australian Open fourth round -- but didn't realize he'd won

(CNN) Stefanos Tsitsipas had to dig deep to beat Benoit Paire in the third round of the Australian Open -- so deep that immediately after he'd won, he didn't even realize the match had ended.

Facing three match points , Paire could only hit his forehand into the net, meaning Tsitsipas had advanced to the fourth round of the grand slam with a 6-3 7-5 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 victory.

However, while the fans rose to applaud Tsitsipas and instead of rushing to the net to celebrate, the Greek fourth seed headed to the back of the court as if expecting another service game.

The umpire's announcement of his victory sparked the realization that he had been victorious and he quickly turned around, with surprise on his face, to make his way to the net to shake Paire's hand and then begin a proper celebration of his win.

Tsitsipas celebrates victory in his third-round singles match against Paire.

Twice a semi-finalist in Melbourne, Tsitsipas was nothing but complimentary of Paire after their hard-fought encounter.

