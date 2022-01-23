Australian Open No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev stunned by Denis Shapovalov in fourth round

(CNN) No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev was stunned by Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round of the Australian Open Sunday.

The German, who was widely tipped as one of the favorites for the grand slam, lost 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to 14th seed Shapovalov in Melbourne

It continues Zverev's wait for his maiden grand slam title, having won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last year.

Producing some massive serves in key moments, the Canadian looked impressive throughout.

Zverev makes a forehand return to Shapovalov.

Having raced into a one-set lead, an important early break point victory in the second set for Shapovalov caused Zverev to take his anger out on his racket, smashing it on the ground until it was thoroughly ruined.

