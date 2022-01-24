Tunisia stuns Nigeria to reach AFCON quarterfinals

(CNN) A depleted Tunisia side stunned three-time champion Nigeria to reach the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

With several players and coach Mondher Kebaier absent following a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad, Tunisia secured an unlikely 1-0 victory thanks to Youssef Msakni's strike.

The long-range, swerving effort two minutes into the start of the second half was reached by Maduka Okoye, but the Nigerian goalkeeper couldn't prevent the shot from finding the back of the net.

Nigeria, the only team to win every game in the group stages, had substitute Alex Iwobi sent off midway through the second half after a video assistant referee (VAR) review upgraded the forward's tackle from a yellow to a red card.

The Super Eagles continued to push for an equalizer and had late opportunities through Wilfred Ndidi and Umar Sadiq, while Tunisia's Naïm Sliti also had an effort saved by Okoye on 75 minutes.

