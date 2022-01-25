The West fears Russia is about to attack Ukraine. But that's not the way Russians are seeing it on TV

(CNN) Foreign forces bristling with weapons are rolling toward the Ukrainian border. Reconnaissance planes streak overhead. Rumors of "false flag" operations run rampant.

If you're watching state TV in Moscow, you're seeing video of troops and tanks, barbed wire and snipers taking aim, but it's not Russia's forces that are poised for attack -- it's NATO's.

Welcome to Russia's mirror-image depiction of the showdown over Ukraine. In the country's alternate media landscape, NATO forces are carrying out a plan that's been in the works for years: Encircle Russia, topple President Vladimir Putin and seize control of Russia's energy resources.

In Moscow's view, repeated in nearly every newscast and talk show, Ukraine is a failed state entirely controlled by the "puppet master" -- the United States. Europe is a weak and divided collection of lap dogs taking orders from Washington. Even the US, as frighteningly threatening as it is, is weak and divided too, torn apart by political division and racial unrest.

But wait. How can those powers be a threat -- and be weak at the same time? That's one of the conundrums of Russian state propaganda. Thinking things through isn't what they're trying to encourage. Rather they're trying to raise the blood pressure of their viewers -- and to make them very afraid.