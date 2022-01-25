Sean Payton, coach whose Saints lifted spirits in post-Katrina New Orleans, says he is stepping down

(CNN) Sean Payton, who led the New Orleans Saints to an emotional Super Bowl win in the years after Hurricane Katrina, announced Tuesday that he is stepping down as the team's head coach.

Payton, 58, had been with the organization since taking over before the 2006 season. He guided the Saints to playoffs nine times in his 15 seasons as head coach.

In 2009, the Saints energized New Orleans, still reeling from Hurricane Katrina four years earlier, on their way to a 13-3 regular season record and a march to their first and, so far, only Super Bowl title.

"I don't like the word 'retirement,'" Payton said Tuesday at a news conference. "I still have a vision for doing things in football. And I'll be honest with you, that might be coaching again. ... But that's not where my heart is right now."

He told reporters he doesn't know what's next in his career despite reports he might get a job in media.