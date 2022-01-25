Skin whitening: What is it, what are the risks and who profits?

By Meera Senthilingam, Pallabi Munsi and Vanessa Offiong, CNN

Updated 1636 GMT (0036 HKT) January 25, 2022

This story is part of 'White lies', a series by CNN's As Equals investigating skin whitening practices worldwide to expose the underlying drivers of colorism, the industry that profits from it and the cost to individuals and communities. For information about how CNN As Equals is funded and more, check out our FAQs.

Skin whitening is the use of cosmetic products or services to reduce the amount of melanin, or pigment, in the skin to make it appear lighter.
It's a big industry and predominantly targets women of color in every region of the world, with the Asia-Pacific region being the most lucrative.
The practice dates back centuries, has many names -- skin lightening, whitening, bleaching -- and has a range of cultural origins depending on the region. But the trend is ultimately rooted in colorism and the fact that in many cultures, lighter skin is associated with beauty and better prospects in terms of employment, marriage and social standing.
Find out more about the global skin whitening market, the culture of colorism promoting it, the industry behind these products and the effect they can have on your health.

The global skin whitening market

Skin whitening: The global market

The global market for skin whitening was estimated at $8 billion in 2020 -- and projected to increase by nearly half that within six years.

Source: StrategyR

Women account for almost 80% of sales worldwide.

Source: Future Market Insights

Creams dominate the market and are estimated to reach $6.6 billion by 2027.

Source: Grand View Research Research and Markets

The Asia-Pacific market accounted for over half of global revenue in 2018 and is expected to grow the most, with China being among the fastest growing markets globally.

Source: Grand View Research StrategyR

India A 2018 study in Mumbai, India, found 54% of respondents had used skin whitening products at some point, and 38% were using them at the time.

Source: Frontiers in Public Health

Africa Study estimates for the percentage of women that bleach their skin in four countries in Africa

Source: International J