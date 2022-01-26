(CNN) Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has said that the team offered to pay him $200,000 to step away from the team and commit himself to a mental health facility.

Speaking weeks after he removed his uniform and shoulder pads, waved to the crowd and walked off the field in the middle of the Bucs' game against the New York Jets, Brown said the team tried to send him to the "crazy house."

"These guys at the Tampa Bay Bucs tried to make an agreement with me to give me $200,000 to go to the crazy house so these guys could look like they know what they were talking about," Brown said on the season debut of HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" which aired on Tuesday.

Brown's attorney Sean Burstyn explained: "The offer was Antonio would basically sit on the sidelines, go on some list and commit himself to some form of intensive mental health treatment, and we were specifically told in writing by the general manager twice: 'Don't spin this any other way.'"

Burstyn also added: "To the extent any of that is coming from a spin that Antonio had a spontaneous mental episode, it's resentful and it's hurtful and it's a disservice to people who do suffer from mental health challenges. We all have our difficulties."

Read More