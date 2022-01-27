Families discover fate of long lost Dutch Jewish children who perished at Nazis' Sobibor

(CNN) Relatives of four Dutch children killed by the Nazis have described their sadness after being told their identity tags were found in the ruins of a death camp.

The extermination camp at Sobibor, in Nazi-occupied Poland, was established in March 1942 and shut down in late 1943 following a prisoners' uprising. Some 250,000 Jews died there, according to the World Holocaust Remembrance Center at Yad Vashem.

Following the German invasion of the Netherlands in 1940, some 107,000 Jews were deported from the country, mostly to Auschwitz and Sobibor, where they were murdered.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM), less than 25% of Dutch Jewry survived.

Archaeologists excavated the demolished remains of Sobibor for 10 years.

Among the dead were two uncles of Yoram Haimi, the Israeli archaeologist who spent 10 years excavating the Sobibor site alongside fellow archaeologists Wojciech Mazurek from Poland and Ivar Schute from Holland. Together they discovered metal identity tags belonging to four Jewish children.

Read More