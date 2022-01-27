US and NATO responses fail to address Russia's main concerns, says Foreign Minister Lavrov

Moscow (CNN) The written responses presented by the United States and NATO to Russia's security demands fail to address Moscow's main concerns over the eastward expansion of the military alliance, Russia's Foreign Minister said Thursday as fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine remain high.

"There is no positive reaction on the main issue in this document," Sergey Lavrov told journalists in Moscow. "The main issue is our clear position on the inadmissibility of further expansion of NATO to the East and the deployment of strike weapons that could threaten the territory of the Russian Federation."

Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv are at their highest in years , with a large Russian troop build-up near the shared borders of the two former Soviet republics.

Russia has repeatedly denied it is planning an invasion but has argued that NATO support for Ukraine -- including increased weapons supplies and military training -- constitutes a growing threat on its western flank.

Lavrov explained the US and NATO had previously agreed within the context of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) not to expand at the expense of Russia's safety.

