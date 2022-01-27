Substitute keeper Abo Gabal the shootout hero as Egypt advance

(Reuters) Egypt booked a quarterfinal place at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 5-4 shootout victory over Ivory Coast on Wednesday as substitute goalkeeper Mohamed Abo Gabal saved Eric Bailly's tame penalty and Mohamed Salah stroked home the decisive spotkick.

The match finished 0-0 after extra time before Abo Gabal, who had replaced the injured Mohamed El Shennawy, pushed a casual effort from Ivorian defender Bailly onto the crossbar and Salah struck the winning penalty from his trademark long run-up.

Seven-time winners Egypt will now face north African rivals Morocco in an enticing quarterfinal at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on Sunday.

It was a lively match at the Japoma Stadium in Douala in which both sides created enough chances to win the game, but also at times lacked quality in the attacking third at either end in another largely quiet outing for Egypt captain Salah.

Egypt are seeking their first continental title since 2010 having surprisingly fallen at the last-16 stage on home soil in 2019.

