(CNN) American Danielle Collins reached her maiden grand slam final with victory over Poland's Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open semifinal on Thursday

The 28-year-old Collins overpowered the 7th seed in straight sets 6-4 6-1 and will meet world no.1 Ash Barty in Saturday's women's singles final at Melbourne Park.

The 27th seed's run to the final caps off a remarkable comeback story for Collins.

In April last year, the American was undergoing emergency surgery for endometriosis -- a condition where the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside of it -- and had suffered an abdominal injury at the French Open.

The Floridian has always been candid about her health struggles and says the pain from her endometriosis was some of the worst she's ever experienced.

