Australian Alcott bows out beaten, but unbowed

(Reuters) A day after beginning his reign as 'Australian of the Year', quad wheelchair champion Dylan Alcott was denied a fairytale finish to his decorated career on Rod Laver Arena.

The Melburnian, who was seeking an eighth Australian Open title, fought valiantly against Dutchman Sam Schroder but was ultimately overwhelmed 7-5 6-0.

Although defeated in his final match, the 15-time major winner received the applause of a hero as he bid farewell to tennis with an emotional speech.

"I am really the luckiest guy in the world. I didn't need to win today to realise that," he said.

"It is because of everybody watching today that people like me, people with a disability, are integrated and involved in our society. That is the reason I get out of bed."

Read More