Ukraine's President Zelensky urges world leaders to tone down rhetoric on threat of war with Russia

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday other world leaders have been overstating the likelihood of war between his country and Russia, causing "panic" and destabilizing Kyiv's economy.

Speaking to foreign reporters Friday, Zelensky said he explained in phone calls to world leaders like US President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron that, though the threat from the Kremlin is "imminent and constant," Ukrainians have "learned to live" with it since Moscow invaded in 2014.

"They are saying tomorrow is the war. This means panic," Zelensky said.