    Prince Andrew gives up membership at the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 1701 GMT (0101 HKT) January 28, 2022

    Prince Andrew at the Dunhill Golf Cup Open tournament at St Andrews in 1998.
    Prince Andrew at the Dunhill Golf Cup Open tournament at St Andrews in 1998.

    (CNN)As Prince Andrew faces the prospect of a trial in a very public civil lawsuit for sexual abuse later this year, the British royal has given up his membership at the historic Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in Scotland.

    "I can confirm that The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his Honorary Membership," said a spokesperson for the Scottish club in a statement sent to CNN on Friday. "We respect and appreciate his decision."
    Known as the "Home of Golf," the game in various forms has been played over the St. Andrews links since the 15th century. The historic seaside and university town north east of Edinburgh on Fife's east coast is home to seven golf courses with the Old Course at its heart.
      The 150th Open is due to be staged at St Andrews on the Old Course in July. The Open is one of golf's four majors.
        Golf began in Scotland some 600 years ago and the country represents a bucket list destination for many dedicated addicts. St. Andrews (pictured) is known as the "Home of Golf" and its Old Course is arguably the game's most hallowed turf.
        St. Andrews: Golf has been played over the dunes and linksland of St. Andrews since the 15th century. The clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club stands sentinel over the unique layout which starts and finishes in town.
        St. Andrews: There are six courses squeezed onto St. Andrews' links, with the Old Course at their heart. The Road Hole 17th and 18th form an iconic finishing stretch.
        St. Andrews: The Old Course is known for its blind drives over seas of gorse, vast greens, and swales, humps and hollows which require imagination and the ability to use the ground to your advantage.
        Turnberry: Now best known for being owned by US President Donald Trump, Turnberry on Scotland's west coast is a spectacular setting with a famous Edwardian hotel, all of which underwent a multimillion dollar revamp when Trump took over.
        Turnberry: The Ailsa course occupies a sublime location overlooking the Firth of Clyde with sweeping views to the Ailsa Craig rock and the Isle of Arran.
