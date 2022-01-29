More than 1,000 students were sexually abused at this university. An ex-NFL player wants their stories to be heard

(CNN) Throughout the bitter winter, during rain and snow, Jon Vaughn has alternated between sleeping in a tent or a campervan outside former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel's house.

The university missed numerous opportunities to stop him over his 37 year long career, it concluded.

This month the university announced a $490 million settlement with over a thousand victims of Anderson's alleged sexual abuse, pending approval by the Michigan Board of Regents and the claimants.

Dr. Robert E. Anderson worked for the University of Michigan from 1966 to 2003. He died in 2008.

But despite the settlement, the University is still facing calls to take responsibility for its role in the abuse, which spanned more than three decades -- as well as the university's failures to address alleged present day sexual misconduct and abuse by and of students and university staff.

Victims say that despite knowledge of Dr. Anderson's predatory behavior, U of M failed to take any action, and instead chose to continue enabling Dr. Anderson's abuse of vulnerable young men until his voluntary retirement in 2003.

"They've shown that over the last half century... [they're] uninter