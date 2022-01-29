Why people root for the underdog -- win or lose

(CNN) Monday, January 24, 2022 was the least productive day of my professional career. The culprit was the Buffalo Bills losing to the Kansas City Chiefs the day before in arguably the greatest NFL playoff game of all time.

The Bills have never won a Super Bowl and will need to wait at least one more year before they do. Every time the Bills fall short, I am filled with a feeling that can only be described as expected despair. As the saying goes: it's the hope that kills you.

A question I'm often asked is why do I root for this underdog, as if it is some unexplainable mistake. It turns out, however, that there are many people just like me, and there are good reasons folks keep rooting for teams that break their hearts over and over again.

There have been lots of studies about people like me who root for the underdogs, and a couple of theories have been formed about why we do what we do.

good article from the Baylor College of Medicine on the topic provided a summary of those explanations, and I must admit some fit me fairly well.