Kyrgios, Kokkinakis end 'Special Ks' show with doubles triumph

(Reuters) The "Special Ks" show at the Australian Open ended on a high after Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis claimed their first major title by defeating compatriots Max Purcell and Matt Ebden in the men's doubles final on Saturday.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, nicknamed the "Special Ks" as juniors, entertained the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena with a 7-5 6-4 victory under the lights.

They are the first wildcard team to win the Australian Open men's doubles title in the professional era.

"What a week! It was a super tough match but a great week all around," said Kokkinakis, who claimed his first ATP title at Adelaide before the Australian Open.

"Nick, I love you brother. Man, I can honestly say we did not expect to even come close to this, but with the help of you guys (the crowd) all week, it was unbelievable. The coverage we got and the support for us, we could not ask for anything more."

