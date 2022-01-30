Portugal heads to the polls for snap parliamentary elections

(CNN) Portuguese citizens are heading to the polls this Sunday for a snap parliamentary election in which proposals to boost the country's sluggish economy have been the dominant theme throughout the campaign.

Covid-19 has also played a key role in campaign focuses -- particularly as over a tenth of the country is estimated to be isolating because of the virus, following recent spikes in infection numbers due to the Omicron variant.

The government has allowed those infected to leave isolation so they can cast their ballots in person.

Those leaving isolation to vote are asked to do so in the last hour polls are open, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, to reduce the risk of infecting others.

Surgical or FFP2 masks are mandatory for all those who enter polling stations and people are being asked to bring their own pens.

Read More