Why lockdown parties in Downing Street are such a big deal

London (CNN) Reports of parties in the heart of Britain's government have sparked fury in the country for weeks -- and that outrage peaked on Monday, when an official report returned damning findings.

Some aspects of the parties, which have been splashed across front pages since the beginning of December, might seem trivial or even amusing: Garden parties. DJs. Suitcases full of alcohol. Staff playing on a swing erected for the Prime Minister's infant child.

But the allegations matter not so much because of what took place, but when.

Boris Johnson's government imposed the strictest peacetime restrictions on British people that any have ever seen. For months, people could not see their family members -- even outside, from a distance. They could leave their homes once a day; life events like weddings were put on hold.

Most difficult of all, people were banned from visiting family members as they died with Covid-19 in hospital. Even funerals were limited to immediate family, and attendees could not hug each other as they mourned.

Read More