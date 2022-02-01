'Data is the new gold': A Slovenian company wants to be the IMDb of the music industry

(CNN) When DJ Umek, one of Slovenia's most prolific DJs and producers, was starting out in the 1990s, he found himself with few ways to measure how his career was growing. "As an artist, you had to rely on your feelings and only feelings," he recalls.

The lack of data and analytic intelligence made it harder to spot trends and more difficult for artists, record labels and venues to navigate the industry. "We were wandering in the dark," says Umek.

Enter Slovenian start-up Viberate. Founded in 2015 by DJ Umek and his two managers, Vasja Veber and Matej Gregorčič, the platform gathers data from major streaming sites, global ticket vendors and 24,000 radio stations across 150 countries and translates this into an online profile for musicians.

The start-up aims to revolutionize the use of data in the music business. "The music industry is one of the coolest industries out there, but statistics not so much, and we're joining those two worlds together," Veber explains.

Viberate's online dashboard offers a range of insights, including chart rankings, social media engagement and fanbase demographics. For the 500,000 artists around the world who use the platform, for a fee of €59 ($66) per month, the dashboard can help them understand where to focus their promotional efforts.

Read More