The West 'has ignored' Russia's key security concerns, says Vladimir Putin

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Russian government was studying the responses from the United States and NATO to Russia's security concerns, but said his country's main concerns "had been ignored."

Putin has so far remained tight-lipped about a possible invasion of Ukraine, making scant public remarks about the crisis.

But speaking at a Tuesday news conference following a five-hour meeting in Moscow with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Russian President said: "It is already clear -- I informed the Prime Minister about this -- that the fundamental Russian concerns were ignored. We did not see an adequate consideration of our three key requirements."

Putin added that Russia had not seen "adequate consideration of our three key demands regarding NATO expansion, the renunciation of the deployment of strike weapons systems near Russian borders, and the return of the [NATO] bloc's military infrastructure in Europe to the state of 1997, when the Russia-NATO founding act was signed."

Diplomats from the US, Russia, Ukraine, NATO and the European Union have been engaged in a flurry of diplomatic activity to deter a Russian invasion in recent weeks.

Read More