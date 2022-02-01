Mason Greenwood: Police granted more time to continue questioning Manchester United player

(CNN)UK police have been granted more time to continue questioning a man in his 20s -- who is reported to be Manchester United football player Mason Greenwood -- according to a statement by Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday.
"Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman," said the statement.
The extension was authorized by the Magistrates' court and the man will remain in custody for questioning until Wednesday, according to the press release. The police have said they will not confirm any names of victims or potential offenders.
"Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill," the statement added.
The 20-year-old Greenwood was suspended by his club, Manchester United, on Sunday after allegations of domestic violence and abuse emerged online.
A new statement from United today read: "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.
"As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."
On Monday, Greater Manchester Police had originally been granted "additional time" to speak to a man in his 20s amid the domestic violence accusations.
"The suspect was arrested yesterday (Sunday 30 January) afternoon and remains in custody," read a statement sent to CNN on Monday. "Enquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.
"We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim's right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings," the statement added.
The developments come after a series of photos and audio recordings allegedly posted online by Greenwood's girlfriend, social media influencer Harriet Robson.
In the posts, Robson accuses Greenwood of domestic violence, showing photos of what appears to be her lip bleeding and bruises to her body. Robson had taken down the posts on Sunday.
CNN has not independently verified the authenticity of the images or recordings.
Greenwood has not yet responded to the allegations. CNN is attempting to contact Greenwood for comment and will update when we receive a response.
On Monday, Nike suspended its relationship with Greenwood, saying in a statement: "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."