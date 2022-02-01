Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL and 3 NFL teams alleging racial discrimination

(CNN)Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the NFL, the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins organizations alleging racial discrimination.
Flores, who is Black, says in his lawsuit that the Giants interviewed him for their vacant head coaching job under disingenuous circumstances, as Flores had found out three days before his interview that the Giants had already decided to hire Brian Daboll.
Flores says he learned this after receiving a congratulatory text message from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick that was sent in error.
"Sounds like you have landed -- congrats!!" Belichick texted to Flores, according to screen grabs of the conversation presented in Flores' lawsuit.
"Did you hear something I didn't hear?" Flores replied.
"Giants?!?!?!" Belichick texted.
"I interview on Thursday," Flores wrote. "I think I have a shot at it."
"Got it -- I hear from Buffalo & NYG that you are their guy," Belichick replied.
Later, Flores sought clarification.
"Coach, are you talking to Brian Flores or Brian Daboll," Flores asked. "Just making sure."
"Sorry -- I f**ked this up," Belichick answered. "I doubled checked & I misread the text. I think they are naming Daboll. I'm sorry about that. BB"
Flores alleges in his lawsuit that his interview with the Giants was a ruse so the team could "demonstrate falsely to League Commissioner Roger Goodell and the public at large that it was in compliance with the Rooney Rule."
