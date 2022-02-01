UK plants are flowering a whole month earlier than they used to, study shows

(CNN) Spring has sprung early in parts of the UK this year, and while British people are celebrating the unseasonal warm weather, there's actually cause for concern.

If global temperatures continue to rise at their current rate, spring could eventually start in February on a regular basis, according to the study, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

"The results are truly alarming," said Professor Ulf Büntgen, lead author of the study, from the University of Cambridge's Department of Geography.

"When plants flower too early, it is expected to have detrimental consequences for wildlife, agriculture and gardeners."

