UK plants are flowering a whole month earlier than they used to, study shows

(CNN)Spring has sprung early in parts of the UK this year, and while British people are celebrating the unseasonal warm weather, there's actually cause for concern.
Climate change is making plants across the British Isles flower, on average, a month earlier than they used to, a new study shows. And that might set off a chain of events that could disrupt ecosystems and potentially cause entire species to collapse.
If global temperatures continue to rise at their current rate, spring could eventually start in February on a regular basis, according to the study, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
"The results are truly alarming," said Professor Ulf Büntgen, lead author of the study, from the University of Cambridge's Department of Geography.
"When plants flower too early, it is expected to have detrimental consequences for wildlife, agriculture and gardeners."
During winter, plants are able to protect themselves from frost because they put themselves in a dormant "winter sleep" mode, Büntgen told CNN.
However, an early spring brings forward the "vegetation period," the phase when plants begin to grow. If a frost occurs during this time, the plants will suffer, and some may die.