(CNN) Police in Australia are investigating links to a "satanic ritual" after human remains were stolen from a cemetery on two separate occasions, CNN affiliate 7 News reported.

Detectives said a number of items, including a crucifix, candles and letters to Satan, were left at the Footscray General Cemetery in the city of Melbourne, according to 7 News.

The first incident occurred overnight from Thursday to Friday, police in the state of Victoria said in a statement Wednesday. Human remains were removed from a mausoleum, which was found desecrated after a plaque and plaster board inside it were removed, police said.

A second incident at the same cemetery took place overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

"It's believed unknown offenders forced entry to a mausoleum before stealing partial human remains," the statement said. "Detectives established crime scenes at both incidents and are investigating whether they are linked."

