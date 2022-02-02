Brian Flores says he filed lawsuit against NFL and 3 teams alleging racial discrimination to 'create some change'

(CNN) Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, says that he filed the lawsuit against the NFL and three teams alleging racial discrimination so that he could "create some change" in the league.

"We didn't have to file a lawsuit to let the world know that there's a problem from a hiring standpoint in regards to minority cultures in the National Football League," he said on 'CBS Mornings' on Wednesday.

"The numbers speak for themselves. We filed the lawsuit so that we could create some change. And that's important to me. We're at a fork in the road right now. We're either going to keep it the way it is or we're going to go in another direction and actually make some real change where we're actually changing the hearts and minds of those who make decisions to hire head coaches, executives, etc."

Flores filed the lawsuit on Tuesday against the NFL, the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins organizations.

The 40-year-old, who is Black, says in his lawsuit that the Giants interviewed him for their vacant head coaching job under disingenuous circumstances, as Flores had found out three days before his interview that the Giants had already decided to hire Brian Daboll.

Read More