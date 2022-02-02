Kate takes over from Prince Harry as patron of English rugby

London (CNN) The Duchess of Cambridge has become the official patron of English rugby, a role previously held by her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

From Wednesday, she becomes the figurehead for the Rugby Football League (RFL) and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) -- patronages bestowed upon her by the Queen.

The honorary titles were returned by Harry after he stepped down as a working member of the royal family in early 2020. The move makes Kate the first royal to officially receive one of the Sussexes' former patronages.

The duchess met with members of the men's and women's squads ahead of the Six Nations Championship, which begins on Saturday.

Tweeting about the news, the Duchess of Cambridge said: "I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby

"Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.

