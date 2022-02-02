USA Swimming issues new policy on elite transgender athletes

(CNN) The governing body for competitive swimming in the US issued a new policy on Tuesday regarding transgender athletes wanting to compete in elite events.

Effective immediately, USA Swimming said a three-person panel of independent medical experts will now decide whether "prior physical development of the athlete as a male" will give an unfair advantage over cisgender females.

The panel will also check that testosterone levels have been less than five nanomoles per liter for at least 36 months prior.

"USA Swimming has and will continue to champion gender equity and the inclusivity of all cisgender and transgender women and their rights to participate in sport, while also fervently supporting competitive equity at elite levels of competition," read a statement on Tuesday.

"The development of the elite policy therefore acknowledges a competitive difference in the male and female categories and the disadvantages this presents in elite head-to-head competition."

