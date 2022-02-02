The NFL's Washington franchise is set to reveal its new team name

(CNN) About 18 months after ditching the "Redskins" for its racist connotations, the National Football League's Washington franchise is set to unveil its new team name and logo on Wednesday.

Washington will continue to use its burgundy and gold color scheme but have given few clues as to the new identity. Team president Jason Wright said last month that the new name will not be "Wolves" or "RedWolves" due to trademark issues.

"We can't wait to hit the ground running with our team name and identity on a clear path -- one without distracting obstacles, legal or otherwise," Wright said. "And while we've always understood it would be a nearly impossible task to select a name that all of our fans would identify with as their first pick, we are very excited about our final selection, which aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans.

"We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy & Gold in this next chapter."

The wait is almost over



Mark your calendars: 2.2.22 pic.twitter.com/6Ofhfya5sA — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022