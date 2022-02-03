Teen prodigies, legends of the ice and artificial snow, but Covid likely to make Beijing 'unpredictable'

(CNN) As China takes on the mantle to host the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics , the country is preparing for a Games like no other.

From China's teen hopefuls, who are among the favorites for gold, and the figure skating veterans who will also battling to top the podium, to a controversial layer of artificial snow blanketing Beijing's ski slopes, here are five topics to know about Beijing 2022.

Curling, figure skating and snowboarding

Members of China's men's ice hockey team attend a training session at the National Indoor Stadium on January 28, 2022 in Beijing.

Athletes will participate in 15 different disciplines across seven sports at the Beijing Games , including curling, figure skating, ice hockey and snowboarding. There will also be new events in bobsled, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, short track and ski jumping.

With its roots thought to be in the 16th century, curling is one of the most unique events at the Winter Games. It might be one of the Winter Olympics' slower sports, but the tension, suspense and skill involved makes it an audience favorite.

There will be nine medals for the taking across three curling events this year, with women's and men's athletes from Sweden and Canada among the highest-ranked World Curling Team competitors.

Figure skating was held twice at the 1908 and 1920 Summer Games in London and Antwerp respectively, before it was transferred to the Winter program.

It is a sport that requires precision and consistency, exemplified by Russian Kamila Valieva . At just 15 years old, the world record holder, who will skate for the Russian Olympic Committee, is one of the contestants to beat at Beijing 2022.

In the men's figure skating events, Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu and Nathan Chen of Team USA -- who have five World Championship titles between them -- are likely to battle for the gold.

Defending Olympic champions Germany are favorites for gold in bobsled , having won gold in every single one of the women's and men's events at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

China's prodigies go for gold

Eileen Gu places first in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe competition at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on January 8 in Mammoth, California.

Having claimed just one gold medal at the Winter Olympics in 2018, hosts China will look to redeem themselves using this year's home advantage. They are pinning their hopes on their largest ever athlete delegation, with 176 competitors going for gold.

At Beijing 2022, China could win as many as six gold medals, according to data company Gracenote, which released its virtual medal table on Wednesday.

"Due to the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic, there is potential for the Beijing Winter Games to be more unpredictable than norm,' said Gracenote in a statement.

"At the time of writing, Austrian ski jumper Sara Marita Kramer (originally forecast gold) is out of the Olympics because of a positive Covid test and has been removed from the forecast. Hungarian short track skater Shaoang Liu (forecast silver) is doubtful for the same reason."

Chinese hope are pinned on freestyle skier Eileen Gu , who made her mark at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, where she earned gold in both big air and halfpipe, with an additional silver in slopestyle.

Nicknamed "Snow Princess" by her fans, the 18-year-old said that her mother and grandmother are "by far the two biggest influences in my life," calling them "the definition of empowered women, to the max," according to the Olympics website

Su Yiming became the first ever Chinese snowboarder to make a World Cup podium in slopestyle or big air in December 2021 at Steamboat, Colorado . This year, the 17-year-old will hope to replicate his performance in both events.

Norway hopes to replicate PyeongChang success

Norway's Johannes Høsflot Klæbo and Martin Johnsrud Sundby win gold at the cross country men's free team sprint during the PyeongChang 2018 Games.

Norway is the most successful country in the history of the Winter Olympics, with a total of 368 medals under its belt -- including 132 gold medals, 125 silver medals and 111 bronze medals.

Gracenote is predicting Norway will top the medal table. And Norway's predicted medal haul of 44 could include as many as 21 golds, which would be a record at the Winter Olympics, according to the data company.

Team Norway also topped the overall medal table at the Winter Games in 2018, earning 39 medals ahead of Germany, Canada and the United States.

Biathlete Johannes Thingnes Bø, already a three-time Olympic medalist, is a podium favorite for Beijing 2022. Having earned nine World Championship wins since the Winter Games in 2018, Bø names legendary biathlete and compatriot Emil Hegle Svendsen as one of his heroes, according to the Olympics website.

One of the country's most f