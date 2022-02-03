    How to watch the Winter Olympics in the US and around the world

    By CNN Sport staff

    Updated 1706 GMT (0106 HKT) February 3, 2022

    (CNN)The Winter Olympics in Beijing get underway on February 4 with close to 3,000 athletes from 91 nations competing across 109 medal events.

    The Games -- like last year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo -- will be held under strict Covid-19 countermeasures and feature seven different sports.
    There will also be new events in bobsled, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, short track and ski jumping.
      A detailed schedule of events is available on the Olympics website, as is a list of Games broadcasters in every country around the world.
        In the United States, NBC has the broadcast rights to the Games. Viewers will also be able to follow the action on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
        Rights holders in selected other countries include:

        Argentina -- Claro Sports
        Australia -- Seven Network
        Brazil -- TV Globo
        Canada -- CBC, Radio Canada, Bell Media (TSN and RDS), Rogers Media (Sportsnet), Telelatino Network
        China -- CCTV, China Mobile, Kuaishou, Tencent
        France -- Eurosport, France Télévisions
        Germany -- Eurosport, ARD, ZDF
        India -- Olympics.com
        Ireland -- Eurosport
        Italy -- Eurosport
        Japan -- NHK, Fuji TV, Nippon TV, TBS, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo
        Mexico -- Claro
        Nigeria -- Supersport
        Norway -- Eurosport
        Philippines -- Cignal TV
        Russia -- Telesport, Russia 1, Channel 1, Match TV
        Singapore -- Mediacorp
        South Korea -- SBS, KBS, MBC
        Spain -- Eurosport, Dmax
        Sweden -- Eurosport
          Thailand -- Plan B, AIS, PPTV, T-Sport
          United Kingdom -- Eurosport, BBC